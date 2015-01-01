|
Ashimi AO, Abubakar S, Adewale FB, Ibrahim H, Amole TG. West Afr. J. Med. 2023; 40(7): 761-768.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Globally, female-perpetrated IPV has been well studied among various groups but little is known about IPV against heterosexual men living with HIV. This study sought to identify the prevalence and determinants of female-perpetrated IPV among heterosexual HIV-positive men in Birnin Kudu, Jigawa State, Nigeria.
Child; Humans; Nigeria; Female; Male; Rural Population; Prevalence; Intimate partner violence; Determinants; *Intimate Partner Violence; *Heterosexuality; Coercion; HIV Infection; Nigeria/epidemiology; Survivor