Abstract

A primary issue in regard to human rights is gun violence. The right to life, one of the most fundamental human right, is in jeopardy due to gun violence. Gun violence is a daily tragedy that has an impact on quality of life all around the world. Every day, gun violence results in the deaths of more than 500 people. Gun violence can impact anyone, but in some instances, it disproportionately affects women, communities of colour, and other marginalised groups in society. Guns can often create a sense of threatened and afraid for their lives, which can have serious and long-term psychological impacts on both individuals and entire communities. The state has a duty to protect human rights to the highest extent possible by nurturing the safest environment for as many people as possible, especially those who are thought to be most at risk. In the context of chronic gun violence, a state's failure to exercise sufficient control over the possession and use of firearms may constitute a violation of its responsibilities under international human rights law. Amnesty International encourages states to fulfil their obligations to enact stringent gun violence prevention legislation and regulations. In order to lessen and prevent gun violence in people's daily lives, states are need to adopt policies that will allow them to intervene at the community level. Amnesty International urges governments to enact sensible gun laws in order to reduce gun violence and safeguard people's right to life. If our leaders do not address and put an end to gun violence and gun fatalities, our human rights will not be guarded. More than 10 million people worldwide are involved in the Amnesty International movement because they view injustice as personal. They are working to ensure that everyone has access to human rights.



