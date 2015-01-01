Abstract

Forensic examinations are the most trusted evidence when it comes to delivering justice to rape victims. Such examinations are not a general topic of discussion and thus adequate knowledge is not available to most of the people. Hence, it leads to exploitation of the victim in police stations and by medical practitioners and police officers. Incomplete information in this field is one of the major concerns the legal world is facing, it further widens the gap between crime and justice. This paper focuses on providing detailed knowledge to its readers in the domain of forensic examinations when it comes to cases of sexual assault. It also deals with various laws and guidelines which have been provided to the hospitals along with the inside outs of rape kits and its availability in hospitals and police stations. The paper also provides a comprehensive insight to the legislations in the Penal and Procedure codes followed by its main objective to enhance the knowledge about forensic examination in India.



https://doi-ds.org/doilink/06.2023-31129519/A109

Language: en