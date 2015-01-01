|
Ahuja N, Kumar L. Indian J. Law Legal Res. 2023; 5(1): 1134-1154.
(Copyright © 2023, Indian Journal of Law and Legal Research)
unavailable
There is no clear proof of dowry in India's ancient history. According to historical eyewitnesses, dowry was negligible in ancient India, and daughters held the right of inheritance. Evidence suggests that there were cases of bride pricing later in the twentieth century, which resulted in impoverished men being bachelors. Dowry Practice in India has its origins in the mediaeval period, when a bride was given a gift in cash or in other forms such as lands, jewelry, animals, and so on to retain her independence after marriage. During the Colonial period, Britishers made the practice of dowry mandatory, and marriage became legally sanctioned. Despite the rapid growth of the middle- class society and youth population, steps toward modernization, enormous privileged economic development, a better education system, and so on, there are still certain grey areas where the country is still lacking growth, and one of these issues is the prevalent Dowry System and related Deaths, which continues to rise within the time.
Language: en