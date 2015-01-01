Abstract

Child marriage is a huge issue that exists in India. The prohibition of child marriage act commenced in the year 2007. Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021 has been introduced for increasing the marriageable age for women from eighteen to twenty-one years. But even though we have these laws we can still see child marriages happening in various parts of the country. There are various causes of child marriage and there are various consequences as well. These consequences are suffered only by the child and not by the society. The child faces various difficulties in her life due to child marriage. Her everyday life becomes a struggle. This paper deals with the causes of child marriage. This paper also deals with the consequences of child marriage. It also deals with the existing laws in India related to child marriage.



https://doi-ds.org/doilink/06.2023-36281495/A67

Language: en