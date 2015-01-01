Abstract

Women currently work in almost all industries and sectors in India, where they make up over 50% of the population. Women hold positions and pursue careers in fields that were once thought to be entirely the domain of men. Women never ventured to pursue such careers. Following this constructive shift in society, there were a number of horrible instances where men harassed and raped women. Women were treated like things and faced a significant amount of physical and psychological abuse at work. This went against the fundamental rights guaranteed to women by the Indian Constitution. Among situations involving women's protection, the Bhanwari Devi case is one of the most important. The Vishakha guidelines were made possible by this case. The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redress) Act, 2013, eventually took the role of the Vishakha guidelines. The purpose of this Act is to safeguard women against workplace sexual harassment. This paper is focused on the Indian laws for Sexual harassment. It analyse the pros and cons of the 2013 Act and provides suggestion to improve it further.

Language: en