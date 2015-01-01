Abstract

The Lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender, gender diverse, intersex, queer, asexual, and questioning (LGBTIQA+), or simply LGBT, refers to a large coalition of organisations that are varied in terms of gender, sexual orientation, race/ethnic origin, and socioeconomic position. The groups included by this broadly used umbrella word deal with particular challenges related to gender identity and sexual orientation. The LGBT community symbolizes the range of sexual orientations, gender identities, and romantic relationships, and variety, self- acceptance, bravery, and empathy are humanitarian qualities. The Hijra community, often known as the transgender group, has its origins in India. Once venerated and regarded as heavenly messengers, members of this group were asked for their blessings before important life events like marriage and delivery. The epithet Hijra is widely used as a disparaging insult and the population is now seen as beggars. Understanding the phrase LGBTIQA+ in its fullness depends on having a general understanding of sexual orientation and gender identity. There are several acronyms and words used to describe LGBTIQA+ in both developed and developing nations. The following list includes a wide range of terminology and dialects associated to them: Sex; Bodies; Gender; Sexuality; Sexual arousal; Experiences.



https://doi-ds.org/doilink/06.2023-42992539/A143

Language: en