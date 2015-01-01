Abstract

The offence of corporate homicide has been unexpectedly ignored in Indian jurisprudence despite significant progress in other nations. Corporate homicide can be defined as the death of someone caused by an act of corporate negligence. In India, there is no specific legislation dealing with the offence. This leads to failure in bringing the company committing the crime to justice and often times, they face no repercussions for their act. Not having a specific legislation leaves people with no other option than to seek justice with the help of legislations designed to serve other purposes in law. The situation of India is compared with that of the United Kingdom which has a specific legislation dealing with the crime to demonstrate how India could possibly create a similar law for itself.

