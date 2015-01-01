SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Prithwani H. Indian J. Law Legal Res. 2023; 5(1): 1687-1699.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Indian Journal of Law and Legal Research)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The offence of corporate homicide has been unexpectedly ignored in Indian jurisprudence despite significant progress in other nations. Corporate homicide can be defined as the death of someone caused by an act of corporate negligence. In India, there is no specific legislation dealing with the offence. This leads to failure in bringing the company committing the crime to justice and often times, they face no repercussions for their act. Not having a specific legislation leaves people with no other option than to seek justice with the help of legislations designed to serve other purposes in law. The situation of India is compared with that of the United Kingdom which has a specific legislation dealing with the crime to demonstrate how India could possibly create a similar law for itself.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print