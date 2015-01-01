Abstract

Dowry is a practice in which a bride's family gives a large sum of money, property, or other valuable materials that have economic value to the groom or his family as a condition of marriage. This practice is prevalent in India and other parts of south Asia. It is a deep-rooted cultural practice that has been observed for centuries and is still prevalent in India today despite the Dowry Prohibition Act of 1961 which makes the giving and taking of dowry illegal. Dowry is seen as a social norm and a way for the bride's family to ensure the groom's family will take care of their daughter. However, the practice has been linked to domestic violence, and in some cases, even murder. This is quite dreadful as 50 % (Fifty Percent) of incidents/offences reported under the Dowry prohibition Act are of Dowry Death, It also puts a significant financial burden on the bride's family and perpetuates gender inequality. The dowry system remains a significant social issue in India and continues to be a source of harassment and abuse towards women. This is an alarming situation which required the prime attention of not just the government but the other stakeholders of society.



https://doi-ds.org/doilink/06.2023-98439895/A196

