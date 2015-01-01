Abstract

The study looked at sexual assault on women committed during armed conflict in northeastern Nigeria by Boko Haram and security forces. In times of armed conflict, both the security forces and insurgents/terrorists commit various atrocities against women and girls who are particularly vulnerable. Women in northeastern Nigeria, notably in the states of Boron, Yobe, and Adamawa, experience sexual abuse at the hands of rebels and security forces engaged in counterinsurgency operations. Many of the pregnant women and teenage girls living in IDP camps were raped by military and members of the civilian JTF. Many of the abductees interviewed by Human Rights Watch in 2014 and 2015 disclosed that they were raped and became symbols of sexual satisfaction to the terrorists. Boko Haram carried out similar atrocities in their camps. The majority of the women and girls who rejected the request were brutalized and threatened by either the security personnel or Boko Haram in their camps. Babies are typically ignored and abandoned when they are born in Boko Haram and IDP camps. As a result of the Boko Haram insurgency, sexual violence becomes widespread in northeastern Nigeria. This is against both human rights laws and international humanitarian law during armed conflict. Sexual assault has a wide range of negative effects on the victims, including psychological, physical, social, economic, and societal effects. The idea of sexual assault, rape, Boko Haram and sexual assault, security forces and sexual assault in counterinsurgency, and the consequences of sexual assault were all discussed in the article. This theoretical justification adopted radical feminism.

