Abstract

Children can become victims of a variety of sorts of violence since they are among the most vulnerable people in our society. Some of the threats children currently face around the world include trafficking, forced labour, sexual abuse, and exploitation. Since children are a country's greatest resource, child welfare should take priority in national policy. Although there are several resolutions and legislation at the national and international levels, it is unfortunate that the situation of children is far from satisfactory. Special care must be made to ensure that children grow up to become agile citizens.



In Rajasthan seeing the increasing trend of sexual crimes specially against the children (Evidently in cross such as Bikaner canal case 2023, Rajasthan triple suicide case 2022 Jodhpur murder case 2021, Bhiwadi murder case 2023 and more recently Rajsamand gang rape case 2023). In this backdrop the present paper is based on to study about rise of crimes against children in Rajasthan and suggests preventive measures to combat and reduce crimes against children.



https://doi-ds.org/doilink/06.2023-29539125/A251

Language: en