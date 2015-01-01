|
Raza W. Indian J. Law Legal Res. 2023; 5(1): 2844-2856.
(Copyright © 2023, Indian Journal of Law and Legal Research)
unavailable
unavailable
Children can become victims of a variety of sorts of violence since they are among the most vulnerable people in our society. Some of the threats children currently face around the world include trafficking, forced labour, sexual abuse, and exploitation. Since children are a country's greatest resource, child welfare should take priority in national policy. Although there are several resolutions and legislation at the national and international levels, it is unfortunate that the situation of children is far from satisfactory. Special care must be made to ensure that children grow up to become agile citizens.
Language: en