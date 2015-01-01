Abstract

Over 65,025 rape cases were reported in 2020 in India; out of which in 95.6 per cent of the cases; the offenders were known to the victims1. Among evermarried women aged 18-49 who have experienced sexual violence, 83% report their current husbands and 13% report a former husband as a perpetrator2. Rape is not only seen as one of the heinous crimes committed against women; it also exposes the failure of the institutions to provide individuals with grave assaults on their autonomy and privacy. A law should not differentiate between the victims of the crime as the cited reasons of a 'rational nexus'. This research paper attempts to analyse the jurisprudence, the types, the contradicting laws and the fundamental rights given the Constitution, and the current updates with the strides of justice.

