Abstract

In India, even after the Government and the courts of Law acted, there hasn't been much done to lessen the crime, and the frequency of acid attacks has grown rather than decreased. India does have a legal structure that addresses the punishment of offenders and compensation for victims, but whether the said provisions are sufficient is up for debate. The rise in the attacks can also be attributed to the patriarchal society, which is pervasive in India. Acid is the ideal tool for those who would perpetrate this heinous offense against women because it is so easily available and affordable. Even though it is forbidden to purchase and sell acid in both urban and rural areas, most grocery and hardware shops still carry it. Although deaths from acid assaults are uncommon, they do leave behind long-lasting physical, psychological, and societal scars. The failure of the nation to protect its citizens from injury is demonstrated by crimes of all kinds in general and acid attacks in particular. While some of the safeguard and protection measures put in place in India and other nations have been successful, others have not been able to implement and enforce them to the degree that would truly matter in the overall scheme of things. The purpose of the paper is to discuss the efficacy of the laws governing acid attacks as well as various other issues related to these crimes, the laws governing them, and a global perspective on acid attacks.

Language: en