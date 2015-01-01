SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bala Krishnan B, Benedict MA, Sivanesh SR. Indian J. Law Legal Res. 2023; 5(1): 3759-3769.

(Copyright © 2023, Indian Journal of Law and Legal Research)

This article seeks to provide a proper understanding over various firearm laws practiced in India. A firearm is any weapon which is designed to or can be converted to eject a projectile. This is a life taking instrument which can be fatal in the hands of a wrong person so every country has devised certain regulations and restrictions in its usage, one more strict than the other. We have also seen repercussions of these laws one example would be the Texas shooting incident. So, in this article we are going to see extensively the various laws practiced in India and compare it with the rest of the world.


Language: en
