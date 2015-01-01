SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Abhay Narayan K. Indian J. Law Legal Res. 2023; 5(1): 3806-3812.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Indian Journal of Law and Legal Research)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The Indian Penal Code of 1860 does not recognize that it is illegal for a husband to rape his wife, meaning that marital rape is not a crime in India. The reasons behind this are numerous and may be found in a number of Law Commission papers, parliamentary discussions, and judicial precedents. The justifications range from preserving the sacredness of the marriage institution to the already present alternative legal remedies. Men naturally express feelings of dominance. Law and order play a significant part in defining and regulating norms for human conduct all across the world. The laws have been enacted, and the proper penalty for them has been imposed in the Indian Penal Code of 1860. But the majority of people don't realize that the British created these regulations a long time ago. Marital rape was not seen as a crime at the time, which may be one of the reasons it was excused from the penal laws.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print