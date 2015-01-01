Abstract

This research paper explores the issue of sexual harassment in sports environments and athletic programs. Sexual harassment in sports has received increasing attention in recent years, with many high-profile cases and scandals coming to light. The paper provides an overview of the prevalence and impact of sexual harassment in sports, including the challenges faced by victims and the legal and institutional responses to these issues. The research also examines the factors that contribute to sexual harassment in sports, including power dynamics, gender stereotypes, and the unique culture of sports environments. Finally, the paper offers recommendations for preventing and addressing sexual harassment in sports, including the development of comprehensive policies, training and education programs, and the creation of safe reporting mechanisms. The research highlights the importance of addressing sexual harassment in sports to ensure that athletes can participate in safe and respectful environments, free from discrimination and harassment.

