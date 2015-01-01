Abstract

The research study was conducted to understand the effect of child abuse in the State of UP and how it affects their behaviour in long run. Child abuse is a widespread devastating global problem that can either be physical, psychological or emotional and can cause disastrous impact on the wellbeing of the child. This also includes the neglect of child's need. A child who struggles through the problem of child abuse develops a distinct nature over time which can get serious at times and leave them with long-lasting serious psychological damage to their mind and health.



If we look into the definition that what exactly is child abuse and damage then we may say that it covers all the intentional harm or endangering harm done to a child which includes physical, emotional, mental abuse as well as the neglect of all those act which could protect them from harm. A simple random sampling has been done to collect data from respondent. For doing so we have used 12 structured questionnaires. After this, all the responses that we have collected have been thoroughly analysed using simple methods of statistics. The study showed that most of these crimes are committed by the close family members or relatives of the child. The study also revealed that mostly this abuse includes hitting, burning, punishing, criticizing, avoiding, as well as using such words and performing such actions which may cause mental or emotional harm. The highest-rated act of abuse is engaging in sexual activity with a child. Therefore the research study suggest that the parents need to be more careful in upbringing their child, educate them about child abuse, upliftment of society's socio-economic level to put bar or we may say apprehend at child abuse.



Keywords: disastrous, questionnaire, criticizing, apprehend

Language: en