Abstract

The main purpose of Airbags installed in automotives is to protect drivers as well as accompanying passengers during an accident. Despite their safety benefits, a considerable number of airbag-associated injuries are reported in the literature. Airbags are designed to open in head-on collisions when vehicle deceleration exceeds a specified threshold. Defective airbags deployment with metal projectiles launching and hitting passenger's head or neck have been reported.



Deaths from defective airbags are rarely reported in the Middle East. This article presents a case in the Kingdom of Bahrain of a driver whose car was in a head-on collision with another car resulting in in severe head trauma and death at the scene. Death scene investigation revealed that a fire has originated from the airbag compartment with a cylindrical metallic object found missing a part of it. Autopsy of the deceased showed an injury to the right side of the head similar to a firearm inlet. Examination of the head revealed a cylindrical metal object that did not resemble firearm projectiles. The object appeared to have come from the interior of the car upon impact. Laboratory analysis confirmed that the two metallic objects recovered from the deceased's body were actually the broken pieces of airbag compartment. each other.



Although airbags have greatly reduced morbidity and mortality in road traffic accidents, defective airbags highlight the need to increase awareness of their hazards and the importance of their regular inspection and replacement if found defective.



الوسائد الهوائية مصممة لتنفتح في حوادث السيارات ذات المواجهة المباشرة عندما يتجاوز تباطؤ السيارة عتبة معينة. هذا وقد تم الكشف عن وجود خلل في انفتاح الوسائد الهوائية مصحوب بإطلاق مقذوفات معدنية تصيب رأس أو عنق الراكب.



ونادرًا ما يتم الإبلاغ عن وفيات ناتجة عن خلل في الوسائد الهوائية في الشرق الأوسط، ويعرض هذا المقال حالة في مملكة البحرين لسائق متورط في اصطدام وجهاً لوجه مع سيارة أخرى تعرض لصدمة شديدة في الرأس وتوفي في الموقع. كشف التحقيق في موقع الحادث أن حريقًا نشأ من حجرة الوسادة الهوائية مع العثور على جسم معدني أسطواني مفقود جزءً منه. وأظهر تشريح جثة المتوفى إصابة في الجانب الأيمن من الرأس مشابهة لمدخل سلاح ناري، إلا أنه بعد فحص مساره داخل الرأس، تم اكتشاف وجود جسم معدني أسطواني لا يشبه مقذوفات، سلاح ناري. ويبدو أن الجسم المعدني جاء من داخل السيارة عند الاصطدام وأكد التحليل المخبري أن كلا الجزأين من الجسم المعدني المستخرج من المتوفى والجسم المفقود من حجرة الوسادة الهوائية مكمل بعضها لبعض.



وعلى الرغم من أن الوسائد الهوائية قد قللت بشكل ملحوظ من معدلات الاعتلال والوفيات في حوادث المرور على الطرق، فإن انتشار الوسادة الهوائية المعيبة يسلط الضوء على الحاجة إلى زيادة الوعي بمخاطرها وأهمية استبدالها.



