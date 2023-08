Abstract

The study aimed to identify satisfaction of the family violence' parties with the restorative justice procedures (RJP) which is represented in dispute resolution at the Family Protection and Juvenile Department (FPJD) in Jordan. The study used the descriptive analytical approach using the simple random sample method, and to collect data, the descriptive method using social surveying is applied throughout a distributed questionnaire to the study sample which consists of (500) service recipients who chose RJP. Afterwards, data was analyzed using frequencies, averages, and standard deviations.



The study found that there is a satisfaction among the family violence' parties with the RJP at FPJD,and they accepted the RJP because of their desire to reach a solution that satisfies all parties.



The results showed that the majority of the study sample who accepted RJP were females, and the number of years of their marriage was 10 years or more. Furthermore, disagreements and misunderstandings are among the most common causes leading to the emergence of family conflict, followed by fighting over financial matters and bad behavior.



Finally, the study recommends strengthening and developing programs for the implementation of alternative punishments that respond to the psychological and social situation of the family conflicts' parties, and achieve special deterrence in a way that preserves family ties. Also the study recommends raising awareness about RJP that enhances family and community security, leading to sustainable development.

Language: ar