Citation

Shobhavat L, Parchake M, Subramanian S, Pathak H, Tumram N, Shelke A. Arab J. Forensic Sci. Forensic Med. 2022; 4(1): 62-67.

Abstract

Accidental exposure to toxic chemicals is a major concern for all of us, particularly for our children. Many households in different parts of the globe store chemicals/drugs right from medicine, toiletries, corrosives, etc. in bottles of various sizes, shapes, and substances. Many a time such bottles are either newly purchased or are empty bottles of previously-stored liquids or other contents. Such used bottles or containers are frequently used for preserving corrosives or household cleaning substances in homes. Such unlabelled or used bottles can become culprits for causing accidental poisoning to anyone, especially children leading to grave harm to their health and safety.

In the present case, a 3-month-old male infant was brought to our pediatric emergency unit with a history of difficulty of breathing, blackening of the tongue, with sudden onset of crying, and inconsolability after being given water from a plastic bottle by his aunt. After a detailed assessment, it was found that the infant has a blackish color corrosive injury in and around the mouth involving the anterior half of the tongue, and lips with evidence of trickling drop type corrosive injuries over the right side of the neck and right supraclavicular region. Internally, except for epiglottic edema, no other significant findings were noted. On follow-up examination, the complication was noticed as the process of healing of the corrosive injury in and around the mouth as a fish mouth appearance. Upon investigation, it was found that the infant was sick with fever for which he was given contents from an unlabelled plastic bottle containing battery acid (sulfuric acid, H2SO4) thinking it was the water of Zam Zam. Dispensing contents from unlabelled containers can be a potential threat to the lives of children as well as adults.


Language: en

Vernacular Abstract

يمثل التعرض لمواد كيميائية سامة بشكل غير متعمد هاجسًا كبيرًا لنا جميعًا، لا سيما بالنسبة لأطفالنا. فالكثير من الأسر الموجودة في أماكن متفرقة حول العالم تخزن مواد كيميائية أو عقاقير من بينها أدوية ومستلزمات مراحيض ومواد أكّالة وغيرها في قوارير مختلفة الأشكال والأحجام والمواد. وهذه القوارير إما أن تكون مشتراة حديثًا أو قوارير فارغة خاصة
بسوائل أو محتويات أخرى خُزّنت في وقت سابق. حيث يشيع استخدام هذه القوارير أو الحاويات المستخدمة من قبل في حفظ المواد الأكّالة أو مواد تنظيف المنازل. لكن تلك الزجاجات غير الموسومة أو المستخدمة من قبل يمكن أن يُوجه إليها أصابع الاتهام بأنها السبب في حدوث تسمم غير متعمد لأي منا، لا سيما الأطفال، ومن ثم الإصابة بأضرار خطيرة تهدد الصحة والسلامة.
بالنسبة للحالة التي بين أيدينا، تم إحضار أحد الأطفال الذكور عمره 3 شهور إلى وحدة طوارئ الأطفال لدينا يعاني من صعوبة في التنفس واسوداد اللسان، حيث شرع في الصراخ وأصيب بحالة من عدم الارتياح بعد قيام عمته بسقيه ماء من قارورة بلاستيكية. بعد إجراء تقييم مفصل للحالة، وُجد أن الطفل أصيب بجرح أكّال أسود اللون في الفم وفي المنطقة المحيطة به التي تشمل النصف الداخلي من اللسان والشفتين مع مشاهدة جروح أكّالة من النوع الذي به قطرات فوق الجانب الأيمن من الرقبة والمنطقة اليمنى فوق الترقوة.
أما داخليًا، فباستثناء الودمة في لسان المزمار، لم يُكتشف أي شيء آخر يمثل خطورة. لكن أثناء إجراء فحص المتابعة، لوحظ حدوث مضاعفات بسبب حدوث عملية التعافي من الجرح الأكّال الموجود في الفم وفي المنطقة المحيطة به الذي يأخذ شكل فم سمكة.  وبعد التقصي عما حدث للطفل، وُجد أن الطفل كان مريضًا بالحمى لذلك سُقي محتوى قارورة بلاستيكية غير موسومة بها حمض بطارية (حمض الكبريتيك " H2SO4") على اعتقاد أنها ماء زمزم.
ومن ثم يمكننا القول بأن تناول أي محتوى من أي حاوية غير موسومة يمكن أن يشكل تهديدًا لحياة الأطفال وكذلك الكبار.

Keywords

Sulphuric acid

