|
Citation
|
Shobhavat L, Parchake M, Subramanian S, Pathak H, Tumram N, Shelke A. Arab J. Forensic Sci. Forensic Med. 2022; 4(1): 62-67.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Naif Arab University for Security Sciences)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Accidental exposure to toxic chemicals is a major concern for all of us, particularly for our children. Many households in different parts of the globe store chemicals/drugs right from medicine, toiletries, corrosives, etc. in bottles of various sizes, shapes, and substances. Many a time such bottles are either newly purchased or are empty bottles of previously-stored liquids or other contents. Such used bottles or containers are frequently used for preserving corrosives or household cleaning substances in homes. Such unlabelled or used bottles can become culprits for causing accidental poisoning to anyone, especially children leading to grave harm to their health and safety.
Language: en
|
Vernacular Abstract
|
يمثل التعرض لمواد كيميائية سامة بشكل غير متعمد هاجسًا كبيرًا لنا جميعًا، لا سيما بالنسبة لأطفالنا. فالكثير من الأسر الموجودة في أماكن متفرقة حول العالم تخزن مواد كيميائية أو عقاقير من بينها أدوية ومستلزمات مراحيض ومواد أكّالة وغيرها في قوارير مختلفة الأشكال والأحجام والمواد. وهذه القوارير إما أن تكون مشتراة حديثًا أو قوارير فارغة خاصة
|
Keywords
|
Sulphuric acid