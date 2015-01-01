SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Saeed N, Sultan E, Salama N, Galal M, Ghanem M. Arab J. Forensic Sci. Forensic Med. 2023; 5(1): 89-100.

(Copyright © 2023, Naif Arab University for Security Sciences)

10.26735/KQFJ6525

Child maltreatment (CM) is not always documented or reported, and as such, estimates of the prevalence of violence against children are inaccurate while true rates remain unknown. Researchers have established that physicians have unsatisfactory knowledge, attitudes, and report of CM.

The purpose of the present research is to assess the magnitude of CM within the Alexandria Governorate and to formulate a simple graphical guideline for physicians to follow in CM cases.

A list was adopted from World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines to record known and suspected CM cases to assess the magnitude of the problem within the governorate and how CM cases are being managed; the checklist was then modified according to the available data.

Three hundred ninety-six children had been exposed to different forms of CM in 2019 according to official documentation, mostly boys. In most cases, danger had been confirmed, and a single person was the most common perpetrator. Investigations were conducted in most of the cases, and most of the child victims received psychological support. In terms of prognosis, the child's circumstances improved in most cases.

Our research revealed that child neglect was the most common form of CM reported in Alexandria, with more boys being exposed than girls. A familiar person was the alleged perpetrator in most of the studied cases, mainly a parent. Cases were managed through multidisciplinary approaches, with the coordination of many agencies and continuous follow-up for most victims.


لا يتم دائمًا توثيق حالات إيذاء الأطفال أو الإبلاغ عنها، وبالتالي فإن تقديرات انتشار العنف ضد الأطفال غير دقيقة، في حين أن النسب الحقيقية لا تزال مجهولة. وقد أثبت الباحثون أن الأطباء لديهم معرفة واتجاهات غير مُرضية وتقارير غير كافية بشأن إيذاء الأطفال.
هَدَفَ البحث الحالي إلى تقييم حجم إيذاء الأطفال في محافظة الإسكندرية ووضع دليل بسيط يتبعه الأطباء في حالات إيذاء الأطفال.
وقد تم اعتماد قائمة من إرشادات منظمة الصحة العالمية لتسجيل حالات إيذاء الأطفال المعروفة والمشتبه بها لتقييم حجم المشكلة داخل محافظة الإسكندرية وكيفية التعامل مع حالات إيذاء الأطفال؛ وتم تعديل القائمة وفقًا للبيانات المتاحة.
تعرض 396 طفلاً لأشكال مختلفة من الإيذاء في عام 2019 وفقًا للوثائق الرسمية، وكان معظمهم من الأولاد. وفي معظم الحالات، تم تأكيد الخطر، وفي الغالب كان المُعتدي شخص واحد فقط. وتم إجراء تحقيقات في معظم الحالات، وتلقى معظم الأطفال الضحايا الدعم النفسي. وتحسنت ظروف الأطفال في معظم الحالات، من حيث التشخيص.
أظهرت دراستنا أن الإهمال العائلي كان هو الأكثر شيوعًا لحالات إيذاء الأطفال المُبلَّغ عنها في الإسكندرية، حيث تعرض الأولاد أكثر من البنات للإيذاء. وفي الغالب كان أحد الوالدين هو المتهم في معظم الحالات التي تم دراستها، وتم التعامل مع الحالات من خلال منهج متعدد التخصصات، وبالتنسيق مع العديد من الوكالات والمتابعة المستمرة لمعظم الضحايا.

child protection services.

