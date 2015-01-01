|
Citation
|
Saeed N, Sultan E, Salama N, Galal M, Ghanem M. Arab J. Forensic Sci. Forensic Med. 2023; 5(1): 89-100.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Naif Arab University for Security Sciences)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Child maltreatment (CM) is not always documented or reported, and as such, estimates of the prevalence of violence against children are inaccurate while true rates remain unknown. Researchers have established that physicians have unsatisfactory knowledge, attitudes, and report of CM.
Language: en
|
Vernacular Abstract
|
لا يتم دائمًا توثيق حالات إيذاء الأطفال أو الإبلاغ عنها، وبالتالي فإن تقديرات انتشار العنف ضد الأطفال غير دقيقة، في حين أن النسب الحقيقية لا تزال مجهولة. وقد أثبت الباحثون أن الأطباء لديهم معرفة واتجاهات غير مُرضية وتقارير غير كافية بشأن إيذاء الأطفال.
|
Keywords
|
child protection services.