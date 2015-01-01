|
Alshker A. Arab J. Secur. Stud. 2023; 39(1): 39-50.
دور الأمن فوق العادي في الوقاية من الجريمة
Department of Crime Prevention, College of Criminology, Naif Arab University for Security Sciences, Saudi Arabia
(Copyright © 2023, Naif Arab University for Security Sciences)
Securitization is a new concept to describe the extraordinary security risks threatening the existence of the state. It can provide decision-makers with justifications granting them the right to take measures that ensure the elimination of threats, in accordance with conditions and criteria that later became a source of controversy among researchers, due to the risks involved in their excessive use, and the role of the securitization of some cases in crime prevention in the event that deterrent methods were not sufficient to prevent the recurrence of threats. This study aimed to identify the role of securitization in crime prevention. To achieve this objective, the study addressed the definition of the concept and theory of securitization, and its role in crime prevention. In addition, it introduced the ideas put forward by the theory of securitization in dealing with security-related social, economic and political issues.
تعد الأمننة Securitization مفهومًا جديدًا لوصف المخاطر الأمنية فوق العادية التي تهدد وجود الدولة، ويمكن أن يزود صانع القرار بمبررات تمنحه الحق في اتخاذ تدابير تضمن إزالة المهددات؛ وذلك وفق شروط ومعايير صارت مثار جدلٍ بين الباحثين فيما بعد، وذلك بسبب المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها من فرط استخدامها، ودور أمننة بعض القضايا في الوقاية من الجريمة في حال كانت الأساليب الرادعة غير كافية لمنع تكرار المهددات. واستهدفت هذه الدراسة التعرف على دور الأمننة في الوقاية من الجريمة. ولتحقيق هذا الهدف تناولت الدراسة تحديد مفهوم الأمننة ونظريتها، ودورها في الوقاية من الجريمة، وكذلك التعرض لأهم الأفكار التي طرحتها نظرية الأمننة في التعامل مع القضايا الاجتماعية والاقتصادية والسياسية ذات الأبعاد الأمنية.
Language: ar
criminology