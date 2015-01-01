SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Alshker A. Arab J. Secur. Stud. 2023; 39(1): 39-50.

Vernacular Title

دور الأمن فوق العادي في الوقاية من الجريمة

Affiliation

Department of Crime Prevention, College of Criminology, Naif Arab University for Security Sciences, Saudi Arabia

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Naif Arab University for Security Sciences)

DOI

10.26735/DTVL7198

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Securitization is a new concept to describe the extraordinary security risks threatening the existence of the state. It can provide decision-makers with justifications granting them the right to take measures that ensure the elimination of threats, in accordance with conditions and criteria that later became a source of controversy among researchers, due to the risks involved in their excessive use, and the role of the securitization of some cases in crime prevention in the event that deterrent methods were not sufficient to prevent the recurrence of threats. This study aimed to identify the role of securitization in crime prevention. To achieve this objective, the study addressed the definition of the concept and theory of securitization, and its role in crime prevention. In addition, it introduced the ideas put forward by the theory of securitization in dealing with security-related social, economic and political issues.

The study used the descriptive analytical method and concluded that the securitization theory is one of the most important theories that caused great controversy in the security and political literature, although it demonstrated a great ability to capture issues threatening the existence of the state. Moreover, the study found that when countries are exposed to crises threatening the existence of society or the state, they should generate a theory to address their problems, in a way that does not violate the standards of democracy, while defining the concept of the theory, its implementation mechanisms, its justifications, and its standards that are compatible with international standards.

Based on its findings, the study recommends securitizing the issues posing existential threat to the state, its sovereignty or society, such as the issues of terrorism and climate change as determined by relevant institutions. Moreover, it recommended to conduct further security and social studies in the field of securitization and to regulate its practices.

Vernacular Abstract

تعد الأمننة Securitization مفهومًا جديدًا لوصف المخاطر الأمنية فوق العادية التي تهدد وجود الدولة، ويمكن أن يزود صانع القرار بمبررات تمنحه الحق في اتخاذ تدابير تضمن إزالة المهددات؛ وذلك وفق شروط ومعايير صارت مثار جدلٍ بين الباحثين فيما بعد، وذلك بسبب المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها من فرط استخدامها، ودور أمننة بعض القضايا في الوقاية من الجريمة في حال كانت الأساليب الرادعة غير كافية لمنع تكرار المهددات. واستهدفت هذه الدراسة التعرف على دور الأمننة في الوقاية من الجريمة. ولتحقيق هذا الهدف تناولت الدراسة تحديد مفهوم الأمننة ونظريتها، ودورها في الوقاية من الجريمة، وكذلك التعرض لأهم الأفكار التي طرحتها نظرية الأمننة في التعامل مع القضايا الاجتماعية والاقتصادية والسياسية ذات الأبعاد الأمنية.
واستخدمت الدراسة المنهج الوصفي التحليلي. وخلصت إلى أن نظرية الأمننة واحدة من أهم النظريات التي أحدثت جدلًا كبيرًا في الأدبيات الأمنية والسياسية، مع أنها أظهرت قدرة كبيرة على التقاط القضايا التي تهدد وجود الدولة. وأنه إذا تعرضت الدول لأزمات تهدد وجود المجتمع أو وجود الدولة، فيتعين عليها أن تنتج نظرية تعالج مشكلاتها، بحيث لا تخل بمعايير الديموقراطية، مع تعريف مفهوم النظرية وآليات تنفيذها، ومبرراتها، ومعاييرها المتوافقة مع المعايير الدولية.
وتوصي الدراسة بناءً على ما توصلت إليه من نتائج بضرورة أمننة القضايا التي تشكل تهديدًا وجوديًّا للدولة وسيادتها أو للمجتمع، مثل: قضايا الإرهاب وتغير المناخ، وفق ما تحدده المؤسسات المعنية. وأن نظرية الأمننة تحتاج إلى مزيدٍ من الدراسات الأمنية والاجتماعية، وتقنين ممارستها.


Language: ar

Keywords

criminology

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print