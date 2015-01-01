Abstract

Securitization is a new concept to describe the extraordinary security risks threatening the existence of the state. It can provide decision-makers with justifications granting them the right to take measures that ensure the elimination of threats, in accordance with conditions and criteria that later became a source of controversy among researchers, due to the risks involved in their excessive use, and the role of the securitization of some cases in crime prevention in the event that deterrent methods were not sufficient to prevent the recurrence of threats. This study aimed to identify the role of securitization in crime prevention. To achieve this objective, the study addressed the definition of the concept and theory of securitization, and its role in crime prevention. In addition, it introduced the ideas put forward by the theory of securitization in dealing with security-related social, economic and political issues.



The study used the descriptive analytical method and concluded that the securitization theory is one of the most important theories that caused great controversy in the security and political literature, although it demonstrated a great ability to capture issues threatening the existence of the state. Moreover, the study found that when countries are exposed to crises threatening the existence of society or the state, they should generate a theory to address their problems, in a way that does not violate the standards of democracy, while defining the concept of the theory, its implementation mechanisms, its justifications, and its standards that are compatible with international standards.



Based on its findings, the study recommends securitizing the issues posing existential threat to the state, its sovereignty or society, such as the issues of terrorism and climate change as determined by relevant institutions. Moreover, it recommended to conduct further security and social studies in the field of securitization and to regulate its practices.