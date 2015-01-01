|
Citation
|
Shinde SB, Tikariha L, Kumar L. ACS Omega 2023; 8(29): 25972-25987.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Chemical Society)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37521631
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Flow assurance challenges associated with waxy crude oil precipitation at low ambient conditions are significant concerns for oil industries during production, transportation, and storage. Numerous methods have been employed to mitigate wax deposition and gelation issues. Since wax precipitation is temperature-sensitive, heating has emerged as a promising method to enhance oil flowability. The present work intends to examine the degelation behavior of waxy oil using rheometry, differential scanning calorimetry, and microscopy techniques. In addition, a non-isothermal flow restart simulation is performed using an in-house numerical simulator consisting of a rheological model of sol-gel transition developed in the current work. A numerical simulation of a preheated gelled pipeline demonstrates the significance of the degelation temperature.
Language: en