Femy F, Sultan-Dumenil N, Marciano E, Bokobza J, Chauvin A, Choquet C, Ogereau C, Delannoy Q, Juvin P, Feral-Pierssens AL. Am. J. Emerg. Med. 2023; 72: 122-126.
37523992
BACKGROUND: In 2018, the French "Yellow Vest" social protest movement spread with weekly demonstrations resulting in confrontations between protesters and law enforcement. Non-lethal weapons, such as defensive bullet launchers (DBL) were used, and significant injuries have been reported through media, leading to public controversy regarding their use. These injuries are not well-known to civilian emergency physicians. The aim of this study is to describe the injuries caused by DBL among Emergency Department (ED) patients during these demonstrations and to identify the characteristics that required specialized care and hospital admission.
Language: en
Defense ball launchers; Non-lethal weapons; Rubber bullets; Wounds