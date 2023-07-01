Abstract

BACKGROUND: In 2018, the French "Yellow Vest" social protest movement spread with weekly demonstrations resulting in confrontations between protesters and law enforcement. Non-lethal weapons, such as defensive bullet launchers (DBL) were used, and significant injuries have been reported through media, leading to public controversy regarding their use. These injuries are not well-known to civilian emergency physicians. The aim of this study is to describe the injuries caused by DBL among Emergency Department (ED) patients during these demonstrations and to identify the characteristics that required specialized care and hospital admission.



METHODS: A multicenter retrospective study was conducted in 7 EDs of academic hospitals in Paris, France. Adult ED patients who presented with DBL injuries during "yellow vest" strikes between November 2018 and May 2019 were included. The primary outcome was the rate of DBL patients requiring hospital admission. We also compared the characteristics of the injuries and the care provided between the admitted patients and other DBL patients.



RESULTS: 152 patients were included. 17% were admitted to hospital, with 19% of them being transferred to intensive care units. 49% of all patients had head, face, eye or neck injuries including 4 cases of intracranial hemorrhage, 1 carotide dissection, 1 laryngeal edema, 1 pneumencephalus. 11% of all patients presented with multiple wounds, and 28% had fractures (77% of admitted patients vs 18%, p < 0.001). Surgery was required for 20% of all patients (62% of admitted patients vs 10%, p < 0.001). Maxillofacial surgery was performed on 38% of admitted patients, orthopedic surgery on 25%, and neurosurgery on 13%. No death were reported.



CONCLUSION: The use of DBL during the "yellow vest" civil strikes was associated with a high rate of head, face, eye or neck injuries among injured ED patients. Hospital admission was associated with a higher rate of fractures, with most of them requiring maxillofacial, orthopedic and neurosurgeries.

Language: en