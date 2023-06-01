Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidal ideation is a common complaint in Emergency Departments (EDs) across the United States (US) and is an important preventable cause of death. Consequently, current Joint Commission guidelines require screening high-risk patients and those with behavioral health needs for suicide. Accordingly, we implemented universal suicide screening for all patients presenting to EDs in our healthcare system and sought to describe the characteristics of the identified "high-risk" patients. We also sought to determine whether universal suicide screening was feasible and what its impact was on ED length of stay (LOS).



METHODS: All ED encounters in the healthcare system were assessed. Data were collected from February 1, 2020, through June 30, 2022. All patients aged 18 and over were screened using the Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale (C-SSRS) and categorized as no risk, low risk, moderate risk, and high risk. Encounters were then grouped into 'high risk" and "not high risk," defined as no, low, and moderate risk patients. Data collected included gender, discharge disposition, LOS, and insurance status.



RESULTS: A total of 1,058,735 patient encounter records were analyzed. The "high risk" group (n = 11,359; 10.7%) was found to have a higher proportion of male patients (50.9 vs 43.7%) and government payors (71.6 vs. 67.1%) and a higher ED LOS [medians 380 min vs. 198 min] than the not high-risk group (p ≤0.001). Those with suicidal ideation comprised 0.73-1.58% of ED encounters in a given month. A secondary analysis of 2,255,616 ED encounter records from January 2019 - June 30, 2022, revealed that 40,854 (1.81%) encounters required 1:1 observation. The proportion of 1:1 observations in 2019, the year before implementation, was 1.91%. Using a non-inferiority margin of 25%, we found that the proportion of 1:1 patients in 2020, the year following implementation, was non-inferior to (no worse than) the previous year at 2.09% and decreased from 2021 to 2022 (1.69% and 1.57% respectively).



CONCLUSION: Implementing universal suicide screening in all EDs within a healthcare system is feasible. The percentage of patients who screened high risk was under 5% of the overall ED population. While the median LOS was longer for "high-risk" patients than for the general ED population, it was not excessively so. Adequate staffing to properly maintain the safety of these patients is paramount.

Language: en