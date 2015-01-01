|
Citation
|
Eliassen M, Arntzen C, Nikolaisen M, Gramstad A. BMC Health Serv. Res. 2023; 23(1): e814.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37525270
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Research shows a lack of continuity in service provision during the transition from hospital to home for people with acquired brain injuries (ABI). There is a need to gather and synthesize knowledge about services that can support strategies for more standardized referral and services supporting this critical transition phase for patients with ABI. We aimed to identify how rehabilitation models that support the transition phase from hospital to home for these patients are described in the research literature and to discuss the content of these models.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Rehabilitation; Acquired brain injury; Care trajectory; Early supported discharge; Health care services; Transitional care