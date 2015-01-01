Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The evidence shows that a greater understanding of mental health and the myths about suicide is related to a reduction in these types of problems.



OBJECTIVE: Validate the Literacy of Suicide Scale-Short Form (LOSS-SF) and the Stigma of Suicide Scale-Short Form (SOSS-SF) for Spain.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Both scales were translated to Spanish via backward translation. The sample was comprised of a total of 466 participants, of which 169 (36.2%) were men and 297 (63.6%) were women through nonrandom circumstantial sampling. The questionnaires were administered online. To test the factorial structure and evaluate reliability, both an EFA and an AFC were conducted. In addition, the reliability of the questionnaires was analyzed using the Omega coefficient and Cronbach's alpha. Finally, a linear regression analysis was carried out with the aim of testing the predictability of the scales.



RESULTS AND DISCUSSION: The results obtained reveal acceptable fit indices and a factorial structure similar to that of the validation conducted for both instruments in other countries. The validity of these instruments for use in Spain is discussed.

