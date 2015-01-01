Abstract

Pediatric overweight/obesity can lead to sleep-disordered breathing (SDB), abnormal neurological and cognitive development, and psychiatric problems, but the associations and interactions between these factors have not been fully explored. Therefore, we investigated the associations between body mass index (BMI), SDB, psychiatric and cognitive measures, and brain morphometry in 8484 children 9-11 years old using the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development dataset. BMI was positively associated with SDB, and both were negatively correlated with cortical thickness in lingual gyrus and lateral orbitofrontal cortex, and cortical volumes in postcentral gyrus, precentral gyrus, precuneus, superior parietal lobule, and insula. Mediation analysis showed that SDB partially mediated the effect of overweight/obesity on these brain regions. Dimensional psychopathology (including aggressive behavior and externalizing problem) and cognitive function were correlated with BMI and SDB. SDB and cortical volumes in precentral gyrus and insula mediated the correlations between BMI and externalizing problem and matrix reasoning ability. Comparisons by sex showed that obesity and SDB had a greater impact on brain measures, cognitive function, and mental health in girls than in boys. These findings suggest that preventing childhood obesity will help decrease SDB symptom burden, abnormal neurological and cognitive development, and psychiatric problems.

Language: en