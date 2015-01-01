SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lievesley R, Harper CA, Woodward E, Tenbergen G. Curr. Psychiatry Rep. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1007/s11920-023-01435-7

37523114

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: With the Internet allowing consumers easy access to fantasy and fictional sexual materials (FSM), it is becoming increasingly important to understand the context of their use among specific populations. Of particular, social, clinical, and legal interest is FSM use by people who are attracted to children and whether this may have a risk-enhancing or protective impact on their likelihood of committing a contact or non-contact sexual offence.

RECENT FINDINGS: There is a lack of data currently available in relation to the use of FSM by those with sexual attractions to children. Evidence from allied areas appears to show no meaningful associations between FSM use and sexual aggression. We propose a novel research program and some initial research questions that provide a theoretical framework for more evidence-based inquiry on FSM use by people who experience attractions to children.


Language: en

Pedophilia; Fantasy sexual materials (FSM); Sexual abuse prevention; Sexual fantasy

