Torney A, Room R, Jiang H, Livingston M, Callinan S. Drug Alcohol Rev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37523328
INTRODUCTION: After a period of stagnation, alcohol policy in Australia has received increased attention in the past decade, with Sydney's lockout laws and Queensland's restrictions on trading hours garnering media attention. This study will investigate any changing trends in support towards alcohol policy and identify any demographic-specific shifts.
Language: en
policy; attitudes; alcohol consumption; national drug strategy household survey; public opinion