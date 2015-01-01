Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Suicide is a major social and public health problem in the world. It is important to identify protective and risk factors for suicide. This study aimed to investigate the relationship between self-compassion and suicide risk.



METHODS: 1143 college students were surveyed by using Chinese Self-Compassion Scale (CSCS), Depression Anxiety Stress Scale-21 Chinese Version (DASS-21), Connor-Davidson Resilience Scale (CD-RISC), and Suicidal Behaviors Questionnaire-Revised (SBQ-R).



RESULTS: Negative self-compassion had a significant positive predictive effect on college students' suicide risk; in the model of negative self-compassion affecting suicide risk, negative emotions played a mediating role and the mediating role was moderated by resilience. Specifically, compared with low resilience, students with high resilience have a weaker ability to predict suicide risk by negative emotions.



DISCUSSION: Negative self-compassion is a risk factor for suicide risk, reducing negative self-compassion (self-judgment, isolation, and over-identification) and enhancing resilience has a guiding effect on suicide prevention and intervention.

