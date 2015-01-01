|
Citation
Ge D. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1165723.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
DOI
PMID
37519368
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Suicide is a major social and public health problem in the world. It is important to identify protective and risk factors for suicide. This study aimed to investigate the relationship between self-compassion and suicide risk.
Keywords
resilience; college students; suicide risk; self-compassion; negative emotions