Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study tested whether the subjective age tends to decrease after following a fall preventive program. This study also examines whether physical abilities and psychological resources at baseline are associated with this decrease in subjective age. Finally, this study tested to what extent the evolution of subjective age is concomitant with the evolution of these physical abilities and psychological resources between the beginning and the end of the program.



METHOD: A sample of 42 individuals over 65 years (M = 71) took part in a program comprising 12 balance sessions. These people answered a questionnaire to assess subjective age and fear of falling, at the beginning and at the end of the program. Participants also completed Time Up and Go test, before and after the program. In addition, demographic factors, chronic diseases, subjective health, as well as depressive symptoms were assessed at baseline, and included as covariates in the analyses.



RESULTS: Wilcoxon signed rank analyzes showed that participants felt younger after the intervention than before (W = 334; p < 0.05). Concretely, participants feeling younger from 6.43% at baseline to 9.63% at the end of the program. The multiple linear regression analyzes reveal that a more favorable perceived health as well as a better mobility function at baseline are associated with an increase of feeling younger at the end of the program. Finally, an improvement in functional mobility between the start and the end of the program is also associated with an increase of feeling younger.



DISCUSSION: This study highlights the benefits of a fall prevention program on feeling younger for old people. In view of the benefits generated by feeling younger than one's chronological age, this study increases the interest of preventive actions to reduce the loss of functional independence in aging.



===



Objectif : Cette étude vise à tester si l'âge subjectif des personnes âgées a tendance à diminuer à la suite d'un programme de prévention des chutes. Cette étude examine également dans quelle mesure l'évolution de l'âge subjectif est associée à certaines capacités physiques et ressources psychologiques initiales, ainsi qu'à leur évolution entre le début et la fin du programme.



Méthode : Un échantillon composé de 42 individus âgés de plus de 65 ans a pris part à un programme comprenant 12 séances d'atelier équilibre. L'âge subjectif, la peur de chuter, un test Time Up and Go, des données sociodémographiques et médicales ont été recueillis au début et à la fin du programme.



Résultats : Le pourcentage de rajeunissement est passé de 6,43 % en début de programme à 9,63 % en fin du programme (p < 0,05). Les analyses par régression linéaire multiple révèlent qu'une santé perçue plus favorable, une meilleure mobilité fonctionnelle en début de programme ainsi que l'amélioration de la mobilité fonctionnelle sont associées à une augmentation du biais de rajeunissement.



Discussion : Cette étude met en évidence les bénéfices d'un programme de prévention des chutes sur la tendance au rajeunissement pour les personnes âgées.

Language: fr