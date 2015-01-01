SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Feng Y, Pitafi AH, Zhang C. Heliyon 2023; 9(7): e18014.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.heliyon.2023.e18014

37519723

PMC10372240

The local population is considered one of the main stakeholders in tourism development. Understanding whether and how road and transport infrastructure is related to local communities' overall attitude toward tourism development is crucial. Scholars have suggested that the overall positive attitude of a local community is associated with its tourism development. This study keeps in view the positive and negative consequences of road and transport development and its relationship with local communities' overall attitude. Drawing on social exchange theory, this study investigates local community support for tourism development using 565 samples from the local community of Gilgit-Baltistan and northern areas of Pakistan.

FINDINGS show that community visibility and image enhancement are positively related to the overall attitude of the local community. Infrastructure and urbanization are also positively related to the host community's overall attitude, whereas traffic problems are negatively related to the overall attitude of the local community. However, environmental concerns have an insignificant relationship with the overall attitude of the local community. Overall attitude of local communities is also positively related to support for tourism development. Furthermore, economic benefits positively moderate the relationship between the overall attitude of the local community and its support for tourism development.


Language: en

Traffic congestion; Community visibility; Environmental concerns; Local community; Road and transport; Tourism development

