|
Citation
|
Feng Y, Pitafi AH, Zhang C. Heliyon 2023; 9(7): e18014.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37519723
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
The local population is considered one of the main stakeholders in tourism development. Understanding whether and how road and transport infrastructure is related to local communities' overall attitude toward tourism development is crucial. Scholars have suggested that the overall positive attitude of a local community is associated with its tourism development. This study keeps in view the positive and negative consequences of road and transport development and its relationship with local communities' overall attitude. Drawing on social exchange theory, this study investigates local community support for tourism development using 565 samples from the local community of Gilgit-Baltistan and northern areas of Pakistan.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Traffic congestion; Community visibility; Environmental concerns; Local community; Road and transport; Tourism development