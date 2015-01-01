Abstract

BACKGROUND: Unintentional injuries, including traumatic brain injuries (TBI), are the leading cause of pediatric morbidity and mortality in the USA. Helmet usage can reduce TBI incidence and severity; however, the epidemiology of pediatric TBI and helmet use is ever evolving. With lifestyle changes potentially accelerated by the pandemic, we predicted a decrease in helmet utilization with an associated increase in TBI during the pandemic compared to the pre-pandemic period.



RESULTS: There were 1093 patients that presented with AWHUR injuries from 2018 to 2020 with an annual increase from 263 patients in 2018 up to 492 in 2020. The most frequently implicated mechanisms included bicycles (35.9%), ATVs (20.3%), skateboards (11.6%), scooters (8.3%), and dirt bikes (7.4%). Unhelmeted patients increased from 111 (58.7%) in 2018 to 258 (64.8%) in 2020. There was not a significant difference in the proportion of injuries that were unhelmeted from 38.9% in 2018-2019 to 35.2% in 2020 (p = 0.30), as well as the proportion of head injuries from 2018 to 2019 (24.3%) to 2020 (29.3%) (p = 0.07). A significant increase was seen in neurosurgical consultation from 17 (6.5%) in 2018 to 87 (17.7%) in 2020 (p = 0.02). Notably, there was an increase in the percentage of publicly insured patients presenting with injuries from AWHUR during 2020 (p < 0.001); this group also had suboptimal helmet usage.



CONCLUSION: This study found an increase in patients presenting with injuries sustained while engaged in AWHUR in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. Concerningly, there was a trend toward decreased helmet utilization and increased injury severity markers. Further analysis is needed into the communities impacted the most by AWHUR injuries.

