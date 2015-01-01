Abstract

BACKGROUND: Injuries are the leading cause of death in children and are also a leading cause of all emergency department (ED) visits for children. Obtaining epidemiologic data to define the wide range of childhood injuries for individual communities is challenging. The Children's Injury Database (CID) is an injury surveillance system developed to collect data from injury-related visits to our tertiary care pediatric emergency department.



RESULTS: During 2021, a total of 15,168 injury visits were analyzed representing 22% of total ED visits (68,834). A total of 2053 injury visits (13.5%) resulted in hospital admission. The 10 leading injury types included: falls, poisonings, motor vehicle collision (MVC), assault, dog bite, burns, sports, pedestrian, bicycle, and all-terrain vehicle (ATV). Admission rates varied by age group with children ages 13 years and older having the highest rate of admission (18.4%). The median length of stay (LOS) for all injured children requiring admission was 2 days while the median LOS for preschoolers was 1 day, the median LOS for school-age children was 2 days, and the median LOS for teenagers was 3 days. While MVCs were the most common cause of vehicle-related injuries, ATV-related injuries had the highest rate of admission (51%).



CONCLUSIONS: In this study, teenagers had significantly higher admission rates, lengths of stay, and hospital charges. Black and Hispanic children were under-represented in the number of visits for injuries compared to all ED visits. Further research should focus on disparities in injury-related visits based on race as well as gender. CID has demonstrated that injury surveillance systems can assist with reporting new injury patterns while also acting as a stimulus for new research ideas, planning interventions targeting the most at-risk populations, and evaluating the effectiveness of injury prevention interventions.

