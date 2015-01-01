|
Citation
|
Polzer ER, Rohs CM, Thomas SM, Holliday R, Miller CN, Simonetti JA, Iverson KM, Brenner LA, Monteith LL. Inj. Epidemiol. 2023; 10(1): e39.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, The author(s), Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37525290
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Rates of firearm suicide have increased among women Veterans. Discussing firearm access and reducing access to lethal means of suicide when suicide risk is heightened are central tenets of suicide prevention, as is tailoring suicide prevention strategies to specific populations. While research has begun to explore how to optimize firearm lethal means safety counseling with women Veterans, there is limited knowledge of women Veterans' perspectives on including their intimate partners in such efforts. This gap is notable since many women Veterans have access to firearms owned by other household members. Understanding women Veterans' experiences and perspectives regarding including their partners in firearm lethal means safety conversations can provide important information for tailoring firearm lethal means safety counseling for women Veterans.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; Women; Firearm; Veteran; Intimate partner; Lethal means safety counseling