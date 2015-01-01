Abstract

Natural disasters significantly impact individuals and communities, including damage to infrastructure, injuries, loss of life, and psychological distress. Factors contributing to the development of substance use disorders (SUDs) during and after these events include trauma and stress, disruption of social support networks, availability of substances, and lack of access to mental health services. This paper aims to draw attention to the relationship between SUDs and natural disasters. Thus, we reviewed the literature by following SANRA guidelines. Prevention and intervention strategies to reduce the risk of SUDs during and after natural disasters are providing mental health services, strengthening social support networks, limiting access to substances, and providing education and training to healthcare providers, emergency responders, and community members. Considering the mental health needs of individuals affected by natural disasters is essential to mitigate the risk of SUDs and other mental health conditions.

Language: en