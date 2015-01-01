Abstract

Severe acute brain injuries can give rise to different disorders of consciousness (DoC), including coma in the acute phase, vegetative state or unresponsive wakefulness syndrome (VS/UWS), and minimally conscious state (MCS) during the post-acute phase. Despite significant progress in understanding DoC, a precise forecasting of consciousness recovery remains a challenge. This is primarily due to the difficulties in assessing the integrity of neural circuits that support consciousness and to the limited understanding of the synaptic, neuronal, and system-level mechanisms of brain plasticity that are involved in consciousness recovery [1]. Additionally, the prospect of long-term secondary neurodegeneration further complicates the chances for recovery [2]. Consequently, therapeutic interventions aimed at restoring consciousness often lack specificity and, hence, may only achieve limited outcomes [3]. Furthermore, while a standardized neurobehavioral assessment is required to distinguish between VS/UWS and MCS patients [4], it may underestimate the patient's responsiveness and lead to incorrect VS/UWS diagnoses, especially in cases of severe visual, language, or motor impairments...

Language: en