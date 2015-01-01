|
Citation
Bagnato S. J. Integr. Neurosci. 2023; 22(4): e84.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Imperial College Press)
DOI
PMID
37519171
Abstract
Severe acute brain injuries can give rise to different disorders of consciousness (DoC), including coma in the acute phase, vegetative state or unresponsive wakefulness syndrome (VS/UWS), and minimally conscious state (MCS) during the post-acute phase. Despite significant progress in understanding DoC, a precise forecasting of consciousness recovery remains a challenge. This is primarily due to the difficulties in assessing the integrity of neural circuits that support consciousness and to the limited understanding of the synaptic, neuronal, and system-level mechanisms of brain plasticity that are involved in consciousness recovery [1]. Additionally, the prospect of long-term secondary neurodegeneration further complicates the chances for recovery [2]. Consequently, therapeutic interventions aimed at restoring consciousness often lack specificity and, hence, may only achieve limited outcomes [3]. Furthermore, while a standardized neurobehavioral assessment is required to distinguish between VS/UWS and MCS patients [4], it may underestimate the patient's responsiveness and lead to incorrect VS/UWS diagnoses, especially in cases of severe visual, language, or motor impairments...
