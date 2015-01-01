SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bagnato S. J. Integr. Neurosci. 2023; 22(4): e84.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Imperial College Press)

DOI

10.31083/j.jin2204084

PMID

37519171

Abstract

Severe acute brain injuries can give rise to different disorders of consciousness (DoC), including coma in the acute phase, vegetative state or unresponsive wakefulness syndrome (VS/UWS), and minimally conscious state (MCS) during the post-acute phase. Despite significant progress in understanding DoC, a precise forecasting of consciousness recovery remains a challenge. This is primarily due to the difficulties in assessing the integrity of neural circuits that support consciousness and to the limited understanding of the synaptic, neuronal, and system-level mechanisms of brain plasticity that are involved in consciousness recovery [1]. Additionally, the prospect of long-term secondary neurodegeneration further complicates the chances for recovery [2]. Consequently, therapeutic interventions aimed at restoring consciousness often lack specificity and, hence, may only achieve limited outcomes [3]. Furthermore, while a standardized neurobehavioral assessment is required to distinguish between VS/UWS and MCS patients [4], it may underestimate the patient's responsiveness and lead to incorrect VS/UWS diagnoses, especially in cases of severe visual, language, or motor impairments...


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print