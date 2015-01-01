Abstract

Structural oppression and harmful messages against Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities have long persisted in the United States.1,2 Such oppression is embedded in systems (eg, schools) and underlies unfair practices and treatment,3 such as bias-based bullying (BBB),4 which creates public health problems and contributes to emotional distress. Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander people are heterogeneous, with privileges and disadvantages that are experienced differently depending on subgroup identities, roles, and positioning (ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender), migration and colonialism experiences, and other characteristics. Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander adolescents experience BBB based on intersecting social identities, but more research is needed to understand how experiences of BBB affect the health of sexual and gender-diverse Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander youth. This study aimed to examine the prevalence of elevated depressive symptoms among Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander adolescents with varying social identities (racial, ethnic, sexual, and gender identities and sex assigned at birth) and experiences of bullying related to race, immigration status, sexual orientation, gender, and gender expression.

