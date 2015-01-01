|
Inoue K, Takeshima T, Yamauchi T, Fukunaga T. Lancet Reg. Health West. Pac. 2023; 39: e100852.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37521951
'Status of Suicide' are released from the Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare and the National Police Agency at present.The basic content from the National Police Agency summarizes the data gathered by the police in each of Japan's prefectures, and the 'Status of Suicide' is utilized for research purposes, suicide prevention committee materials, and white papers from various fields and institutions. There have been some revisions to the causes of/motives for suicide on the Suicide Statistics Forms in the Status of Suicide reports issued between 2007 and 2021 and the report issued in 2022 as follows the specific reasons for these revisions are unknown. Most of the categories of causes of/motives for suicide were the same in 2007-2021 and 2022, i.e., 'family problems,' 'health problems,' 'economic and life problems,' 'problems at work,' 'problems at school,' and 'other.' However, 'problems between the sexes' in 2007-2021 was changed to 'relationship problems' in 2022. In all of these causes of/motives for suicide, there was a change in the number of subcategories between 2007-2021 and 2022. The 2007-2021 Status of Suicide reports allowed authorities to select up to three clearly ascertainable causes of/motives in a single suicide only when documentation that confirmed the individual's behavior while alive (e.g., a suicide note) was available, whereas the 2022 report allows authorities to select up to four causes/motives even when there is nothing to confirm the individual's behavior while alive, including the consideration of causes of/motives for the suicide from the testimony of family members or others familiar with the individual.
