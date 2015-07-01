Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To describe the frequency of hospitalisation and in-hospital death following moderate to severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) in Australia, both overall and by patient demographic characteristics and the nature and severity of the injury.



DESIGN, SETTING: Cross-sectional study; analysis of Australia New Zealand Trauma Registry data.



PARTICIPANTS: People with moderate to severe TBI (Abbreviated Injury Score [head] greater than 2) who were admitted to or died in one of the twenty-three major Australian trauma services that contributed data to the ATR throughout the study period, 1 July 2015 - 30 June 2020.



MAJOR OUTCOME MEASURES: Primary outcome: number of hospitalisations with moderate to severe TBI; secondary outcome: number of deaths in hospital following moderate to severe TBI.



RESULTS: During 2015-20, 16 350 people were hospitalised with moderate to severe TBI (mean, 3270 per year), of whom 2437 died in hospital (14.9%; mean, 487 per year). The mean age at admission was 50.5 years (standard deviation [SD], 26.1 years), and 11 644 patients were male (71.2%); the mean age of people who died in hospital was 60.4 years (SD, 25.2 years), and 1686 deaths were of male patients (69.2%). The overall number of hospitalisations did not change during 2015-20 (per year: incidence rate ratio [IRR], 1.00; 95% confidence interval [CI], 0.99-1.02) and death (IRR, 1.00; 95% CI, 0.97-1.03).



CONCLUSION: Injury prevention and trauma care interventions for people with moderate to severe TBI in Australia reduced neither the incidence of the condition nor the associated in-hospital mortality during 2015-20. More effective care strategies are required to reduce the burden of TBI, particularly among younger men.

