Abstract

The appearance of the SARS CoV-2 virus and the associated COVID-19 pandemic has been associated with the onset of mental disorders in healthy people and the worsening in those with pre-existing mental conditions. One of the areas that has raised the greatest concern is that of suicidality. Most of the published studies have been carried out cross-sectional or with small samples, without stratifying by age and gender. Thus, the aim of this longitudinal research is to study, in a large population sample of around 6,700,000 inhabitants belonging to the entire region of Madrid (Spain), the admissions in psychiatric hospitalization units due to suicidal attempts along 2019, 2020 and 2021. No clear increase in the number of admissions due to suicidality in the total population have been found. In addition, a higher prevalence in admissions among women is verified. Moreover, stratifying by age and gender, a striking and significant increase in hospital admissions due to suicidality has been observed in the group up to 17 years old, from September 2020 until the end of the study. These results highlight the special vulnerability of children and adolescents, specifically girls, and the need for preventive measures in the face of future pandemics.

Language: en