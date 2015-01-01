Abstract

School bullying is a worldwide problem. Although previous studies examined the association between different lifestyle behaviors and bullying victimization, the complex co-occurrence of these behaviors was not identified, and their association with the risk of being bullied remains unclear. We aimed to identify the behavioral patterns of adolescents and to explore their association with bullying victimization. This cross-sectional study employed data from the "Surveillance for Common Diseases and Health Risk Factors among Students" project implemented in Jiangsu Province of China in 2019, and a total of 25,379 school-enrolled students were included. We used a latent class analysis to identify behavioral patterns and a regression mixture model to explore various demographic characteristics, such as age, sex, and family structure in relation to bullying victimization across different patterns. We considered respondents having targeted behaviors, including smoking, alcohol consumption, illicit drug use, sugar consumption, no fruit consumption, low physical activity, electronic media use, and insufficient sleep. Four behavioral patterns were identified, including the "adolescents without apparent targeted behaviors" (19.65%), "substance and electronic media users" (12.76%), "typical electronic media users" (54.49%), and "typical substance users" (8.10%). The risk of being bullied was the highest in the "substance and electronic media users" (probability: 0.33), tripled that in "adolescents without apparent targeted behaviors" (odds ratio: 3.60, 95% confidence interval: 3.01-4.30). Risk of being bullied was reduced for those "substance and electronic media users" living with a nuclear family. Behavioral patterns and their association with being bullied differ between groups of school-aged adolescents. To better inform decision-making based on the current real-world findings, the implementation of bullying prevention programs could target specific behavioral patterns.

