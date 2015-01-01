|
Pinchevsky GM, Augustyn MB, Kennedy AH, Rennison CM. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
37518987
The terminology used to describe sexually violent offenses vary, and how these labels are interpreted by the public remains unclear. This study explores the terms for the primary-legally most severe-offense of sexual violence in legal statutes across the United States and investigates how different terms evoke different perceptions about crime severity.
Language: en
rape; sexual violence; labeling of sexual violence; state laws