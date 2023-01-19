Abstract

The article considers the main directions for implementing the Road Safety Strategy for 2021-2030 adopted by the European Union (hereinafter referred to as the EU Road Safety Policy). It reveals targets and indicators of this Strategy and dwells on the Safe System approach to road safety, which is the basis of the EU Road Safety Policy. The Safe System is based on such concepts as Vision Zero and Sustainable Safety and influences the main elements of the road traffic system (vehicles, road network, road users) to ensure the safety of transportation. The comparative analysis of the EU Road Safety Policy and the Russian Road Safety Strategy for 2018-2024 has demonstrated similar directions in their implementation. However, the European document is characterized by a greater consistency and scientific validity of the measures being developed with due regard to the latest trends in the field of road traffic. The Road Safety Strategy adopted in Russia traditionally considers the violation of traffic rules by vehicle drivers.



El artículo está dedicado al análisis de las principales áreas de implementación de la Estrategia para la seguridad vial para 2021-2030 adoptada en el territorio de la Unión Europea (en adelante, la Estrategia SV de la UE). Se examinan los objetivos y los indicadores de esta Estrategia, se revela el contenido del enfoque de seguridad vial Safe System, que es la base de la Estrategia Europea. Safe System se basa en los principios de las concepciones Vision Zero y Sustainable Safety y tiene como objetivo influir en los principales elementos del sistema de tráfico (vehículos, red de carreteras, usuarios de carretera) para garantizar la seguridad del proceso de transporte. El análisis comparativo de la Estrategia SV de la Unión Europea y la Estrategia SV de Rusia para 2018-2024 mostró la similitud de las principales esferas de aplicación, pero el documento europeo se caracteriza por una mayor sistematización y validez científica de las medidas que se están desarrollando, por tener en cuenta las últimas tendencias en materia de tráfico, mientras que la Estrategia SV adoptada en Rusia tradicionalmente considera la violación de las Nor- mas de tráfico por los conductores de vehículos como la principal causa de los accidentes de tráfico.



Palabras clave: Seguridad vial; riesgo social; accidentes de tránsito; infraestructura vial; seguridad del vehículo



